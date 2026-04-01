Saba, St. Eustatius, and Makana Ferry Sign PSO to Strengthen Regional Connectivity

On March 30, 2026, Public Entity Saba and Public Entity St. Eustatius signed a Public Service Obligation (PSO) agreement with Makana Ferry Service, marking an important step toward improving reliable and affordable inter-island connections.

The agreement reflects ongoing collaboration between the two islands to address shared transportation challenges, supporting economic activity, access to essential services, and broader regional connectivity.

A central component is a reduction in fare prices taking effect April 15, 2026. Round-trip tickets from Saba to St. Maarten will drop from $155 to $134, while the Statia–St. Maarten route decreases from $158 to $140. Fuel surcharges may still fluctuate based on global supply conditions.

The signing was attended by Acting Island Governor Shamara Nicholson, Island Secretary Bram Streppel, Commissioner Bruce Zagers, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam (St. Eustatius), and Alvaro and Samuel Connor of Makana Ferry Services.

“Affordable and reliable connectivity is not a luxury, but a necessity for our islands,” said Commissioner Zagers. “This PSO is a meaningful first step, but we must continue working toward structural funding for both sea and air connectivity to ensure equal opportunities and support our communities.”

Commissioner Leerdam added: “We are working together to build a sustainable, long-term approach so that sea connectivity remains a right for residents, not a luxury. I thank the Ministry, Commissioner Zagers, our civil servants, and Blues and Blues for their cooperation.”

Samuel Connor of Makana Ferry Services said the company looks forward to “further strengthening connections across the islands.”

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