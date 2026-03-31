Woman arrested and charged with serious assault on Saba

Detectives of Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN are investigating a violent incident that left a man in­jured in the early hours of Sunday, March 29, in the Over the Peak area of Saba.

According to the central control room of KPCN, a report was received at approximately 2:45am requesting police assistance at a residence. On arrival, officers found the victim with mul­tiple cuts to his upper body. He was subsequently transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a serious altercation had taken place at the location, resulting in the victim’s injuries. A suspect, identified as a 44-year-old woman with the initials J.S.R., was arrested at the scene. She is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and attempted manslaughter.

Police confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Daily Herald.