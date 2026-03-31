Dutch Govt. eyes support for safeguarding air connectivity

The Dutch government is considering limited support for air travel between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius with the aim of improving accessibility without disrupting the commercial aviation market. This was outlined by Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Vincent Karremans in response to parliamentary questions.
Members of Parliament (MPs) questioned Minister Vincent Karremans about a proposed public service obligation (PSO), a mechanism aimed at guaranteeing affordable air connectivity. The measure could, in the future, be extended to routes between Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.
According to the minister, the objective of introducing a PSO is to strengthen connectivity where commercial airlines already operate, but at fares that place pressure on the accessibility of the islands. He emphasised that the measure is intended to remain complementary and proportionate, addressing only routes where high ticket prices limit travel options.
Concerns had been raised by MPs representing Democrats 66 (D66) and Christian Union (ChristenUnie), who warned that government intervention could distort the aviation market.
In response, Karremans stressed that any financial compensation would be strictly limited to safeguarding the public interest, particularly the affordability of tickets. He added that the effects of a PSO would be closely monitored and evaluated to prevent disruption to the regional aviation sector.
The government views the PSO as the most efficient tool to ensure affordable flights between the three Windward Islands. A previous approach —government participation in regional airline Winair — proved ineffective in securing lower fares in practice.
Similar PSO models are already used in European countries such as Greece, Italy, and Scotland to maintain affordable connections to island communities.
The proposed amendment to the BES Aviation Law would only establish the legal framework to introduce such an obligation. A final decision is expected later this year, following an ongoing study into the cost and transport options between the three islands. Results of that study are anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.
Earlier estimates from 2023 placed the annual cost of a PSO between US $3.4 million and US $7.6 million.
At present, no similar assessment is being conducted for routes involving the Leeward Islands. However, the minister noted that if air service between those islands were to become insufficient in the future, a PSO could be considered, requiring coordination between the Netherlands and the respective island governments.
The Daily Herald.