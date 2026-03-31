Dutch Govt. eyes support for safeguarding air connectivity

The Dutch gov­ernment is considering limited support for air travel between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eu­statius with the aim of improving accessibility without disrupting the commercial aviation market. This was outlined by Minister of Infrastructure and Water Man­agement Vincent Karremans in response to parliamentary ques­tions.

Members of Parliament (MPs) questioned Minister Vincent Karremans about a proposed public service obligation (PSO), a mechanism aimed at guarantee­ing affordable air connectivity. The measure could, in the future, be extended to routes between Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

According to the minister, the objective of introducing a PSO is to strengthen connectivity where commercial airlines already oper­ate, but at fares that place pres­sure on the accessibility of the islands. He emphasised that the measure is intended to remain complementary and proportion­ate, addressing only routes where high ticket prices limit travel op­tions.

Concerns had been raised by MPs representing Democrats 66 (D66) and Christian Union (ChristenUnie), who warned that government intervention could distort the aviation market.

In response, Karremans stressed that any finan­cial compensation would be strictly limited to safe­guarding the public inter­est, particularly the afford­ability of tickets. He added that the effects of a PSO would be closely monitored and evaluated to prevent disruption to the regional aviation sector.

The government views the PSO as the most efficient tool to ensure affordable flights between the three Windward Islands. A previ­ous approach —government participation in regional airline Winair — proved in­effective in securing lower fares in practice.

Similar PSO models are already used in European countries such as Greece, Italy, and Scotland to main­tain affordable connections to island communities.

The proposed amendment to the BES Aviation Law would only establish the legal framework to intro­duce such an obligation. A final decision is expected later this year, following an ongoing study into the cost and transport options between the three islands. Results of that study are anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

Earlier estimates from 2023 placed the annual cost of a PSO between US $3.4 million and US $7.6 mil­lion.

At present, no similar as­sessment is being conduct­ed for routes involving the Leeward Islands. However, the minister noted that if air service between those islands were to become in­sufficient in the future, a PSO could be considered, requiring coordination be­tween the Netherlands and the respective island gov­ernments.

The Daily Herald.