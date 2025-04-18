SSS Inter-Island Collaboration Strengthened During Historic Working Visit to Saba

Delegations from the Island Council of Sint Eustatius and the Parliament of Sint Maarten arrived on Saba for a landmark working visit hosted by the Island Council of Saba.

On April 16, 2025, representatives from the three islands convened at the Eugenius Johnson Center for high-level discussions aimed at fostering deeper cooperation and addressing shared challenges within the Windward Islands.

The meeting centered on critical regional issues, including:

Enhancing inter-island air connectivity

Strengthening regional collaboration

Advancing the Windward Islands Economic Union (WIEU)

Addressing double taxation for Sabans and Statians

Improving customs operations

Boosting food security

Reinforcing healthcare systems

Developing climate resilience strategies tailored to the islands’ unique vulnerabilities

A key outcome was the review and signing of a Draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizing legislative collaboration between Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. The agreement establishes a structured framework for ongoing dialogue and joint initiatives across multiple sectors.

The visit concluded on April 17, 2025, with delegates touring Saba’s leading sustainability projects, including:

The Hydroponics Garden, showcasing innovative food production

Saba Splash, the island’s eco-friendly water bottling facility

The Saba Electric Company, highlighting renewable energy advancements

The Saba Sea Research Lab, featuring marine conservation efforts

To sustain momentum, the three legislatures agreed to reconvene within six months for the next SSS Cooperative Consultation, ensuring continued progress for the benefit of all three islands and their communities.

PES