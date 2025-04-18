Dutch Central Bank (DNB) DNB will install ATMs on Saba and St. Eustatius in 2025

The Dutch Central Bank (DNB) will offer and manage ATMs on Saba and St. Eustatius. Access to cash for citizens and businesses is essential and must be ensured. That is why DNB is committed to ensuring the future-proofing of the cash infrastructure on both islands.

In close consultation with stakeholders in the payment system on Saba and St. Eustatius and in repeated discussions with the public entities, DNB has been informed that the a need to improve the supply of cash (USD banknotes and coins) on these islands. As the responsible central bank with the mandate to ensure a well-functioning payment system on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, DNB will ensure the provision of cash services on the two islands. DNB’s goal is to improve ATM services, increase the resilience of the cash infrastructure and make it future-proof. The banks on the islands and the Ministry of Finance are aware of DNB’s initiative.

DNB will engage an international, independent ATM provider that offers ATM services worldwide. This provider will install four ATMs on both St. Eustatius and Saba, doubling the current number of ATMs on these islands. This doubling will create reserve capacity and improve the availability of ATM services. The ATMs will accept all cards from local banks and the main international cards. The ATM provider will also install two cash boxes on each island. Retailers can deposit their cash into it, provided they have a contract with the ATM provider. A separate solution is being developed for the provision of USD coins, to complete the cash infrastructure.

The project has been running for some time, and although not all problems have been solved yet, DNB is confident that the ATMs can be put into operation in close cooperation with the ATM provider in the second half of 2025. More information on, for example, the locations of the ATMs and the contracts with retailers will be made available in due course.

