New appointments to Guardianship Council of Caribbean Netherlands

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel has appointed two new members to the Guardianship Council of the Caribbean Netherlands, effective April 1. E. Nicolaas (Bonaire) and A.D. Duinkerken (Saba) have officially taken up their roles in this unpaid capacity.
The recruitment process for a representative from St. Eustatius is still ongoing. The Guardianship Council consists of three members, each representing one of the islands: Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.
The Council’s office regularly reports to its members and keeps them informed of ongoing developments. Its dedicated staff work daily to ensure the protection and well-being of children and young people across the three islands.
Former chairperson A. Pourier-Beukenboom (Bonaire) recently stepped down, passing on her duties with confidence to the new appointees. Her experience and leadership are expected to provide a smooth transition for the incoming members.
B. Kraaijeveld, Acting Director of the Guardianship Council, expressed deep appreciation for PourierBeukenboom’s years of service: “We are especially grateful for her dedicated contributions over the years. With the appointment of Ms. Nicolaas and Mr. Duinkerken, we continue our commitment to safeguarding children and young people in the Caribbean Netherlands. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”
With these new appointments, the Guardianship Council reaffirms its mission to promote a safe and promising future for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands.
The Daily Herald.