New appointments to Guardianship Council of Caribbean Netherlands

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel has appointed two new members to the Guardian­ship Council of the Carib­bean Netherlands, effec­tive April 1. E. Nicolaas (Bonaire) and A.D. Du­inkerken (Saba) have offi­cially taken up their roles in this unpaid capacity.

The recruitment process for a representative from St. Eustatius is still ongoing. The Guardianship Council consists of three members, each representing one of the islands: Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The Council’s office regu­larly reports to its members and keeps them informed of ongoing developments. Its dedicated staff work dai­ly to ensure the protection and well-being of children and young people across the three islands.

Former chairperson A. Pourier-Beukenboom (Bo­naire) recently stepped down, passing on her duties with confidence to the new appointees. Her experi­ence and leadership are ex­pected to provide a smooth transition for the incoming members.

B. Kraaijeveld, Acting Di­rector of the Guardianship Council, expressed deep appreciation for Pourier­Beukenboom’s years of service: “We are especially grateful for her dedicated contributions over the years. With the appoint­ment of Ms. Nicolaas and Mr. Duinkerken, we con­tinue our commitment to safeguarding children and young people in the Carib­bean Netherlands. We look forward to a successful col­laboration.”

With these new appoint­ments, the Guardianship Council reaffirms its mis­sion to promote a safe and promising future for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands.

