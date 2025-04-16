Francis, Johnson talk about governance, economy, finance with State Secretary

St. Eu­statius Island Governor Alida Francis and Saba Is­land Governor Jonathan Johnson travelled to Cura­cao recently to discuss good governance, economic development and sound fi­nancial management with Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Zsolt Szabo.

From left: St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis, Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Zsolt Szabo, and Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

The meetings were part of Szabo’s visit to Curaçao and Aruba.

Francis and Johnson reportedly discussed strengthening cooperation in public administration, enhancing financial over­sight and identifying op­portunities for sustainable economic growth on the islands.

The meetings, Fran­cis said, also highlighted shared challenges such as border control, Customs and the need for tailored economic policies across the Dutch Caribbean.

“I look back on a good visit during which I got a good impression of many developments that, at least in the economic field, seem promising,” Szabo said.

