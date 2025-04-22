Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands Explores Saba’s Rich History and Landscape

The Saba Heritage Center is delighted to welcome a delegation from the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (Rijksdienst voor het Cultureel Erfgoed – RCE) for a week-long research visit from April 21–25, 2025.

The multidisciplinary team will work on developing a Landscape Biography of Saba, engaging with government officials, local organizations, and community members while visiting key historical and contemporary sites. Their research aims to deepen understanding of the island’s layered heritage, from its cultural traditions to its natural environment.

Community Invited to Share Insights at Public Town Hall

The visit will conclude with an open town hall meeting, where residents are encouraged to dialogue with the RCE experts. This is a unique opportunity to:

Learn about the ongoing research

Ask questions

Share personal stories, knowledge, and perspectives on Saba’s heritage

Led by Heritage and Climate Advisor Gertjan de Boer, the RCE team includes specialists in:

Jet Bakels – Intangible Heritage

David Purmer & Michiel Purmer – Landscape Historians

Michael Newton – Settlement Historian

Robin Ammerlaan – Photographer

Suzanne Loen – Historical Water Systems

Stacey Mac Donald – Nature and Heritage

Menne Kosian & Rowin van Lanen – Digital Mapping

“We look forward to engaging with the community and hearing their stories,” said de Boer. “Saba’s heritage is best understood through the voices of those who call it home.”

The town hall will foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and community-driven preservation efforts, ensuring Saban perspectives remain at the heart of heritage initiatives.

For more information, contact:

Saba Heritage Center – director@sabarc.org