Inflation up on Bonaire and Saba, down on St Eustatius

Consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 5.5 percent more expensive in

Q1 2025, year on year. In the previous quarter (Q4 2024), inflation on Bonaire

was 1.8 percent. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of

the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St Eustatius, prices were 2.2 percent higher in Q1 2025, year on year,

compared with 3.4 percent higher in the previous quarter. Inflation on Saba was

4.8 percent in Q1 2025, year on year, compared with 3.3 percent in the previous

quarter.

Prices on Bonaire 3.8 percent higher than previous quarter

Prices on Bonaire were 3.8 percent higher in Q1 2023 than they were in the

previous quarter (Q4 2024). This increase was caused partly by rises in the cost

of housing, water and energy. For example, water bills rose by 47.4 percent

compared to Q4 2024 due to an increase in standing charges. Electricity prices

also rose by 22.0 percent, as standing charges stopped being subsidised with

effect from January 2025. Finally, prices for clothing and footwear also rose by

3.9 percent. This was mainly due to price increases for women's clothing and

shoes.

On the other hand, prices for transport fell in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2024.

The price of petrol fell by 6.7 percent compared with the previous quarter, for

instance, and the price of diesel fell by 7.0 percent.

Prices on St Eustatius 0.1 percent lower than in the previous quarter

On St Eustatius, consumer prices were 0.1 percent lower in Q1 2025 than they

were in Q4 2024. Electricity became 3.8 percent cheaper, despite the

discontinuation of part of the subsidy for standing charges on 1 January 2025.

The fall in electricity prices was caused by a fall in prices on variable rates.

Transport also became 4.7 percent cheaper, largely because flights became less

expensive.

Water, meanwhile, was 34.8 percent more expensive than in the previous

quarter. This was due to price increases in the variable rates for tap water. Water

tanks also became more expensive. Prices for leisure and culture rose by 5.4

percent this quarter, mainly due to price increases for streaming services. Prices

for clothing and footwear rose by 2.1 percent, mainly due to higher prices for

women’s clothing.

Prices on Saba up by 2.1 percent on previous quarter

In Saba, prices rose by 2.1 percent in Q1 2025 compared to the Q4 of 2024.

Electricity became 36.0 percent more expensive due to the discontinuation of

part of the subsidy for standing charges on 1 January 2025. Prices for clothing

rose by 3.8 percent this quarter compared with the Q4 2024, and finally, health

care costs also registered an increase of 4.4 percent. This was mainly due to

higher prices for dental treatment.

On the other hand, prices for education and transport were down in Q1 2025.

For example, petrol and diesel prices both fell by 4.7 percent, quarter on quarter.

Provisional figures

The figures pertaining to Q1 2025 are provisional and will only become definitive

upon the publication of the figures on Q2 2025.

The provisional figures for Q4 2024 have been adjusted. For St Eustatius, this

relates to the product groups of recreation and culture, and miscellaneous goods

and services. For Saba, it relates to the product groups of housing, water and

energy, and miscellaneous goods and services. These adjustments were made

based on new data. In addition, in the case of Saba adjustments have been

made in the index for accommodation and food services due to changes

resulting from the final analysis and processing of data.

