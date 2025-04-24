Dutch Caribbean Basketball Federations sign Historic Letter of Intent to Deepen Regional Collaboration

In a landmark step toward strengthening the future of basketball across the Dutch Caribbean, the
basketball federations of Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten and the Public Entity of Saba have
signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), committing to deeper collaboration and shared development of the sport
across the islands.
The Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB) is formally acknowledged in a supplementary coordinating
role, a representative of the Sports Development Foundation Curacao (FDDK) was present as listening
party on behalf of Curacao.
The LOI, signed on the 13 th of April, sets the foundation for increased communication, player and coach
development, knowledge-sharing, and potential joint programming in youth basketball, 3×3 as well as
5×5 basketball, officiating, and competition structure.
While the agreement is non-binding, it signals a clear collective ambition to elevate the standard and
visibility of basketball within the region.
This milestone follows a series of successful collaborative initiatives that highlight the
momentum already underway. Among them:
* “Weganan Interinsular” Basketball Event: Held on the 11 th and 12 th of April on Bonaire,
this inter-island tournament brought together young athletes from all Dutch Caribbean
countries/territories, offering not only competition but camaraderie and cultural
exchange. The event was praised for its inclusive spirit and strong display of regional
talent.
* Referee Development Course by NBB: In a major step forward for officiating standards,
the Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB) conducted a tailored referee training session
attended by representatives from each of the participating island’s federations. The
course focused on rule consistency, professional development, and alignment with
international officiating practices.
* Fast Break coaches course supplied by the NBB. Where in 2024, 95 youth coaches
basketball across all 6 islands were educated and certified.
“Basketball has a unique ability to bring people together and strengthen our communities,” said Lauren
Risley, policy advisor for sports of the Public Entity Saba. “This LOI marks a meaningful step toward our
shared goals and a renewed commitment to collaboration and innovation.”
The NBB’s role in this initiative is to act as a supportive and coordinating body — offering guidance,
sharing resources, and facilitating technical development where invited. Their involvement underscores
the importance of sustained connections between the Caribbean territories and the basketball
ecosystem in the European Netherlands.
Looking ahead, the federations plan to reconvene within the next six months to assess progress and
explore formalized programming, including possible tournaments, training camps, and continued
development for coaches, referees, and administrators.
About the Nederlandse Basketball Bond (NBB)
The NBB is the governing body for basketball in the Netherlands, dedicated to fostering development,
professionalism, and participation at all levels of the game. The NBB is currently running basketball
development projects on the Dutch Caribbean islands.
About the Participating Federations
This agreement includes the national basketball federations of Aruba, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Sint
Maarten and the Public Entity of Saba. The Sports Development Foundation Curacao (FDDK) was present
as a listening party on behalf of Curacao, foreseeing a potential future involvement of the Curacao
Basketball Federation into the initiative.
