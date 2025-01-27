SLF Launches “Turning Tides” to Combat Marine Litter

Marine litter is a global challenge, heavily impacting coastal communities like Saba. To address this, the Sea & Learn Foundation (SLF) launched “Turning Tides”, a quarterly cleanup initiative using the OSPAR methodology to preserve Saba’s environment and contribute to global marine litter data.

OSPAR Methodology: A Global Standard

The OSPAR Convention provides a framework for monitoring marine litter, ensuring consistent data collection across regions. Partnering with Clean Coast Bonaire and Rijkswaterstaat, Saba has begun monitoring two key sites—Tent Beach and Spring Bay—collecting data quarterly to aid regional and global efforts.

First Cleanups: Community Commitment

The inaugural cleanup at Tent Beach saw nine volunteers braving rain to clean a 50-meter stretch, emphasizing the value of consistent monitoring. At Spring Bay, 17 volunteers collected 32 kg of trash, including surprising items like a paint roller and a pregnancy test, highlighting the diverse nature of marine debris.

Raising Awareness and Involvement

Beyond cleanups, Turning Tides educates the community on marine litter’s impact on marine life, tourism, and health. SLF encourages participation in scheduled cleanups and OSPAR training, ensuring data accuracy while fostering awareness.

A Vision for Plastic-Free Oceans

Turning Tides unites Saba’s community in the fight against marine litter, demonstrating the power of collective action. With cleanups scheduled in January, April, July, and October, SLF invites everyone to join this mission to protect oceans and restore natural beauty.

For more information, contact the Sea & Learn Foundation and help turn the tide against marine litter.