Launching rijkscultuurfondsen.org: Funding guide for the ABCSSS islands

As of today, cultural organisations and creators on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten can visit rijkscultuurfondsen.org. This new website serves as a clear and accessible guide to the six rijkscultuurfondsen, where grant opportunities can be found.

Why rijkscultuurfondsen.org?

The website was created in consultation with cultural creators and organizations on the ABCSSS Islands. Conversations, working visits and exchanges, led to the idea of setting up a digital hub where creators and organizations can easily find a suitable fund and relevant grant schemes. Rijkscultuurfondsen.org is a central platform that guides applicants step by step to the opportunities that best suit their cultural plans.

Find the right grant in two steps

One of the website’s main features is the digital application help; a customized filter tool that allows users to discover the grant schemes that best suit their cultural plans within two steps. In addition, the website provides summaries of selected grant schemes from each fund, available in four languages: English, Papiamentu, Papiamento and Dutch. Once you have filtered the scheme that best suits your plans, you will be redirected to the appropriate fund website.

Six national cultural funds

The website is managed on behalf of the six national culture funds: the Netherlands Film Fund, the Performing Arts Fund NL, the Fund for Cultural Participation, the Mondriaan Fund, the Dutch Foundation for Literature, and the Creative Industries Fund NL.

These funds, financed by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), provide financial support to cultural organizations and creators throughout the Kingdom. Together, they fund all cultural disciplines: architecture, digital culture, design, visual arts, cultural heritage, film, literature, performing arts, and cultural participation and education.

For creators across the Kingdom

The national culture funds are committed to making art and culture accessible to everyone, both in the European and Caribbean Netherlands. They encourage innovation, talent development and connection between creators, organizations and audiences throughout the Kingdom.

Visit rijkscultuurfondsen.org to find out how the rijkscultuurfondsen can support your cultural plans.