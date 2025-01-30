11 aspiring KPCN officers start police training on St. Maarten

January 30, 2025 Leave a comment

The official start of the two-year police training for eleven new aspiring offi­cers of the Caribbean Neth­erlands Police Force KPCN and seven aspiring officers of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, took place on St. Maarten, on Monday, Janu­ary 27, according to a press release from the KPCN.

The group of 18 aspiring officers, 11 for the KPCN and seven for the KPSM, with officials seated behind them.

During a ceremony at the Police Station in Philipsburg, speeches were given by St. Maarten Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Police Academy Caribbean Coor­dinator Jan-Willem Ruts, KPCN Chief of Police Alwyn Braaf and KPSM Chief of Police Carl John.

The speakers emphasised the importance of the pro­fession the aspiring officers had opted for and reminded them that the police profes­sion is rooted in service to the community. Integrity was emphasised as a fundamen­tal value they must maintain in their future role. Aspiring officers were encouraged to remain steadfast in their commitment to protect and serve with honour and dedi­cation.

Also present at the ceremo­ny were the KPSM manage­ment team, KPCN operation department chief Clark Mer­cera, KPCN education co­ordinator Rouel Pinedo and the teachers and mentors who will guide and support the students during their ed­ucation on St. Maarten.

The new aspiring officers, under the responsibility of the Police Academy, will undergo intensive training over the next two years, in which they will become acquainted with the various aspects of police work such as conduct­ing surveillance, investigat­ing crimes and providing emergency assistance.

The 11 new aspiring officers for the Caribbean Nether­lands will follow the theoreti­cal part of the police training in St. Maarten and the prac­tical experience on Bonaire. On completion of the train­ing, these aspiring officers will be in possession of a police diploma on MBO-4 level, after which they will be fully deployable on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force wishes the as­piring officers good luck with their training.

The Daily Herald.

Launching rijkscultuurfondsen.org: Funding guide for the ABCSSS islands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News