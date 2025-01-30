Caribbean Islands Record Their Hottest Year Ever

In 2024, the Dutch Caribbean islands experienced their warmest year on record. According to the latest report, The State of Our Climate, published today by KNMI, the average annual temperature reached 28.4°C on Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, and 29.1°C on Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

The combination of higher temperatures, reduced wind, and increased relative humidity compared to the long-term average (1991–2020) led to heightened concerns about heat stress. “Every month in 2024 was significantly warmer than the 1991–2020 average,” KNMI reported. Curaçao recorded an unprecedented 233 hot days—defined as days when the maximum temperature exceeds 32.2°C—surpassing the previous record of 198 days.

Additionally, the dry season at the start of the year was drier than average across all Dutch Caribbean islands. However, the wet season brought contrasting conditions: while Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao remained drier than usual, Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius experienced above-average rainfall.

The full report, in Dutch, is available HERE.