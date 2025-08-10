SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION for Mr. Lancelot Hassell

Emergency services are actively searching for Mr. Lancelot Hassell, who was last seen on the Sulfur Mine trail at approximately 12:00 p.m. yesterday.

Areas Already Searched:

  • Sulfur Mine trail
  • All Too Far trail
  • Sandy Cruz trail

IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED

If you have seen Mr. Hassell today, please call 911 immediately and provide:

  • Location where you saw him
  • Time of sighting
  • Any other relevant details

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP

DO NOT attempt independent searches. For everyone’s safety:

  • Do not search alone or in groups
  • Do not venture out in darkness
  • Wait for coordinated search efforts

To assist with today’s search:

  • Meet at the Airport at 6:00 a.m.
  • Join the coordinated search efforts
  • Follow emergency services direction

CONTACT INFORMATION

Any information or sightings: Call 911

We appreciate the community’s concern and willingness to help. Your cooperation in following these safety guidelines is essential for both Mr. Hassell’s rescue and public safety.

