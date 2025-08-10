SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION for Mr. Lancelot Hassell

Emergency services are actively searching for Mr. Lancelot Hassell, who was last seen on the Sulfur Mine trail at approximately 12:00 p.m. yesterday.
Areas Already Searched:
- Sulfur Mine trail
- All Too Far trail
- Sandy Cruz trail
IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED
If you have seen Mr. Hassell today, please call 911 immediately and provide:
- Location where you saw him
- Time of sighting
- Any other relevant details
HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP
DO NOT attempt independent searches. For everyone’s safety:
- Do not search alone or in groups
- Do not venture out in darkness
- Wait for coordinated search efforts
To assist with today’s search:
- Meet at the Airport at 6:00 a.m.
- Join the coordinated search efforts
- Follow emergency services direction
CONTACT INFORMATION
Any information or sightings: Call 911
We appreciate the community’s concern and willingness to help. Your cooperation in following these safety guidelines is essential for both Mr. Hassell’s rescue and public safety.
PES