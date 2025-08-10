SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION for Mr. Lancelot Hassell

Emergency services are actively searching for Mr. Lancelot Hassell, who was last seen on the Sulfur Mine trail at approximately 12:00 p.m. yesterday.

Areas Already Searched:

Sulfur Mine trail

All Too Far trail

Sandy Cruz trail

IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED

If you have seen Mr. Hassell today, please call 911 immediately and provide:

Location where you saw him

Time of sighting

Any other relevant details

HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP

DO NOT attempt independent searches. For everyone’s safety:

Do not search alone or in groups

Do not venture out in darkness

Wait for coordinated search efforts

To assist with today’s search:

Meet at the Airport at 6:00 a.m.

Join the coordinated search efforts

Follow emergency services direction

CONTACT INFORMATION

Any information or sightings: Call 911

We appreciate the community’s concern and willingness to help. Your cooperation in following these safety guidelines is essential for both Mr. Hassell’s rescue and public safety.

PES