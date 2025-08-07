The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform the public of recent incidents involving the deaths of wild chickens on museum grounds and in the surrounding Windwardside area.

Current Investigation Status

Our department has conducted multiple postmortem examinations on the affected birds. To date, these investigations have found no evidence of:

Poisoning

Avian influenza (bird flu)

Additional testing and investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of these deaths.

Public Safety and Reporting

While the cause remains under investigation, we emphasize that there is currently no indication of public health risk. However, we ask community members to remain vigilant and report any similar incidents immediately.

If you observe dead or distressed wild chickens at the museum grounds or anywhere else in the area, please contact the Department of Agriculture at:

Email: info@sabagov.nl

Subject Line: Wild Chicken Incident Report

Next Steps

Our investigative team continues to work diligently to identify the cause of these deaths. We will provide updates to the public as more information becomes available.

We thank the community for their cooperation and assistance in this matter.

PES