Sniffer dogs called in as search for missing Saban goes into third day

Imported scent-tracking dogs and scores of emergency responders will continue today, Monday, in their efforts to find Saban man Joseph Lancelot Hassell (74), who went missing on the island’s northern trails around noon Saturday.

Hassell’s last known position was on the Sulphur Mine trail, and volunteers and emergency services had covered this trail by Saturday evening, as well as All Too Far trail and the often muddy Sandy Cruz trail.

The search mission began again at 6:00am Sunday, with scores of volunteers turning out to help look for Hassell in the challenging terrain.

A contingent of Royal Dutch Marines joined the search on Sunday, and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard patrolled the coast along the trail routes.

Drones, including those with infrared cameras, were also used in the operation and unconfirmed reports say a local hiking guide searching inside the Sulphur Mine was injured and had to receive medical treatment.

By late afternoon Sunday, the Saba government reported that a combined 50 people had covered multiple trails repeatedly, including Sulphur Mine, All Too Far, Elfin Forest, Sandy Cruz, and the treacherous North Coast trail, which is off-limits to hikers without an experienced guide.

Sniffer dogs and their handlers arrived on a chartered Windward Express plane on Sunday afternoon, and a mobile phone video has shown the animals being led on the Sulphur Mine trail to try to pick up a scent.

The search was called off around 8:00pm Sunday and would resume at first light Monday. However, the Saba government has asked the public not to enter the trails before 8:00am.

“Human scent and activity can significantly hinder the dogs’ ability to track effectively,” the government said on social media. “We are deeply grateful for the community’s concern and willingness to assist. At this stage, the most effective way to support the search is by staying off the trails until the operation is complete.”

Some of Saba’s most difficult and dangerous hiking trails are located on the island’s north coast, several of which can be easily accessed from the Sulphur Mine trail, Hassell’s last known position.

Although the Sulphur Mine trail is not difficult, going inside the abandoned mine, with its high temperatures and humidity, can be fatal. An American tourist went missing in 2006 and his body was found in the mine almost a year later.

