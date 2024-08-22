Scheduled traffic check resulted in 2 fines

On Tuesday, the 20th of August, around 4:00 PM, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted a traffic check on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. During this check, 2 fines

were issued. Both fines were for driving without wearing a seat belt.

The KPCN urges all drivers to obey the traffic rules. During these checks, the police will ensure that all participants in traffic follow the prescribed laws for their own safety. Checks will increase in the coming period and violations will have severe consequences.

Are you not following the rules? Then you may receive a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations ranges between $30 and $225.

KPCN