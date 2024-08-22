Saba nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Saba Tourist Bureau has announced Saba’s nomination for Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards in the “Islands” category, the results of which will be revealed on October 1. This nomination, says the Tourist Bureau, highlights Saba’s growing appeal as a top travel destination.

In addition to this nomination, Saba Tourist Bureau reported what it described as significant achievements in results for the second quarter of 2024. During this period, Saba achieved over 13 million online impressions, reaching a national audience in the United States, with targeted efforts in Florida, Atlanta, and Virginia.

A notable highlight, said the Tourist Bureau, is that 50% of the media coverage achieved during the second quarter featured in-depth articles about Saba. Among these, Forbes recognised Saba as the “Caribbean’s Most Underrated Ecotourism Destination”, providing tips for visitors on where to stay. Additionally, MSN highlighted the unique 12-minute flight from St. Maarten which allows travellers to quickly island-hop, emphasising Winair’s special day trip rate, which garnered the largest audience reach of nearly 2.8 million. In addition to being featured in Lonely Planet’s social media platforms which has over 3.3 million followers.

Other successes, according to Saba Tourist Bureau, included mentions in publications, such as City Lifestyle and Explore Florida and the Caribbean, extending Saba’s reach to more North American travellers.

The Tourist Bureau also launched several initiatives, including media pitches for Saba Art Month, pitches aimed at soon-to-be newly-weds for bridal buyouts, highlights of Saba as one of the best scuba diving destinations, day trip promotions featuring Winair’s special fare from St. Maarten to Saba.

“Looking ahead, Diamond PR plans to enhance Saba’s visibility even further by inviting media and coordinating more press trips in the third and fourth quarter, ensuring that Saba retains its spot as a charming and unique tourist destination,” Saba Tourism said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The Daily Herald.