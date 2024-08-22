Saba Tourist Bureau welcomes top North American travel journalists

The Saba Tourist Bureau recently had the pleasure of hosting a select group of travel writers from top-tier North American publications. The visit, co­ordinated by Diamond PR, took place from August 7 to 9, and provided these writ­ers with an immersive expe­rience of Saba’s beauty and unique offerings.

The visiting journalists represent a diverse array of influential publications, each bringing a distinct per­spective to their coverage: * “Destination I Do”: This publication, which caters to 121,000 unique visitors per month (UVM), will feature Saba as a prime location for destination weddings, honeymoons and romance travel.

* Travel Off Path: With over one million UVM, this outlet provides daily travel news, tips and trends, and will showcase Saba’s allure to American travellers.

* Freelance writer for ma­jor outlets: A travel writer whose work appears in leading outlets such as “Reader’s Digest” (2.5 million UVM), TripSavvy (2.3 million UVM) and “Bridal Guide” (circulation 114,000/UVM 101,000), among others, will focus on the wellness, culinary and wedding experiences unique to Saba.

* Freelance writer for “Es­sence” and “AFAR”: Rep­resenting “Essence” (2.4 million UVM) and ‘AFAR” (1.2 million UVM), this writer will explore Saba’s vibrant culture, cuisine and natural wonders for readers interested in rich, authentic travel experiences.

During their stay, the jour­nalists experienced Saba’s unique charm, starting with the exhilarating land­ing on the world’s shortest commercial runway. The itinerary allowed them to explore the island’s beauty, activities, rich biodiver­sity and ongoing projects, all of which contribute to Saba’s reputation as the “Unspoiled Queen” of the Caribbean.

The Saba Tourist Bureau would like to thank the partners involved and Dia­mond PR for coordinating this successful and impact­ful visit. The stories and features generated from this trip are expected to sig­nificantly enhance Saba’s visibility as a premier travel destination.

The Daily Herald.