Results of Community Survey on Climate Change

Recently, the Public Entity Saba (PES) carried out an island survey to gain insight into the perspectives of residents on climate change, how they experience its impacts, the role of local government, and what is needed by island residents for them to become more involved in the fight against climate change. The survey is part of the PES’s ambition to develop a climate plan for the island. The insights gathered through the survey will help shape Saba’s response to the primary and secondary impacts of climate change in this plan.

A total of 153 respondents completed the survey, representing 7.6% of the island’s population of approximately 2,000 residents. Of the 153 respondents, 83 identified as female, while 69 identified as men, and 1 as non-binary. The survey saw the highest participation from respondents ages 55 and up, while the least participation came from respondents ages 18 and under. The reason for such low youth participation is unclear. However, of the 9 students who took part in the survey, they indicated that they felt uninformed on the topic. The second highest participation came from respondents between the ages 26 through 45.

Awareness and belief

The survey revealed a strong awareness about climate change among respondents with 104 understanding the general risks it poses to Saba. This could be attributed to the climate scenarios report published by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) in October 2023, which forecasted possible future climate scenarios for the BES, and KNMI’s subsequent visit to Saba to present their findings in March of this year. Of the 153 respondents who participated in the survey, 146 believed in climate change, while 2 respondents expressed their disbelief and 5 were indifferent. This widespread acknowledgment of climate change is a good indication that the community is aware of the island’s vulnerability and may be more inclined to support and engage in local adaptation efforts.

Island concerns

The survey revealed several areas of concern among respondents, most notably the availability of resources given Saba’s dependence on imports. Respondents identified the availability of food and water as aspects and necessities of daily life on Saba that could be most affected by climate change. 40.5% of respondents identified an uncertain supply chain as something Saba may very likely experience because of climate change. Island residents depend primarily on global agricultural systems and supply chains for food. These can be easily interrupted by extreme weather events, such as droughts or hurricanes as was the case with hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Of the 153 respondents, 77 ranked hurricanes as a top impact of climate change for Saba, with concerns over their increased intensity and frequency and whether houses and the island’s infrastructure can cope with these stronger weather systems. Heat waves were ranked second and droughts third, while respondents felt that sea level would have the least impact on Saba. This sentiment is likely due to the island’s mountainous terrain, with most residents living high above sea level.

Key findings

While the survey provided many insights, 2 key findings have been made apparent:

(1) There is a need for more information on not only the primary but also the secondary impacts of climate change and

(2) there is a strong desire from island residents for Saba to become more self-sufficient to prepare it for climate change.

While there is a general awareness of climate change, there is a gap in knowledge about the secondary impacts and how these might influence the lives of residents and the various sectors on the island in the future. An information campaign specific to Saba could be a useful tool to empower residents with knowledge of the primary and secondary impacts of climate change.

96% of respondents thought it a good idea for Saba to become more self-sufficient. This could be indicative of residents’ awareness of the island’s vulnerability due to uncertain supply chains, which have led to shortages of supplies in the past.

Next Steps

The insights gathered from this survey will help form the basis of Saba’s adaptation climate plan. The plan will take into consideration local concerns and focus on improving the island’s self-sufficiency. An investigation on the primary and secondary impacts of climate change on Saba is being carried out by Dutch consultancy Witteveen + Bos. The report will look at these impacts across various sectors, such as nature, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism. The report is expected to be finished by the end of August 2024. The findings of this report will be made known and could be used to help shape an information campaign that the PES intends to carry out about climate change concerning Saba, specifically. As Saba develops its climate plan, ongoing community engagement and education will be essential.

More surveys will be carried out as a way to understand and assess community perception and sentiment, and to help gather information.

