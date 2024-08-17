Saba’s Green Destination Success: Strengthening Its Reputation as ‘The Unspoiled Queen’

Saba has further solidified its reputation as ‘The Unspoiled Queen’ through the successful recognition of its sustainability policies and achievements by the prestigious Green Destinations Award program. This international certification promotes sustainable tourism by evaluating destinations based on environmental, socio-economic, and cultural criteria.

Following an extensive preparation process, which included detailed reporting on over 100 sustainability criteria and indicators, as well as a rigorous independent on-site audit, Saba was honored with the Silver Quality Coast Award. This accolade reflects Saba’s excellence in various aspects of sustainable destination management, including nature and heritage conservation, waste management, and energy and climate initiatives. The award also acknowledges the island’s commitment to maintaining the long-term appeal of its tourism sector. In addition to assessing tangible aspects like natural heritage, the evaluation also considered the effectiveness of Saba’s policy and management plans in integrating sustainable development principles.

Since 2018, Saba has been recognized among the Top 100 Destinations Sustainability Stories. In 2023, the island once again secured a spot in the Green Destinations Top 100, celebrating its ongoing efforts towards responsible tourism and its unique charm. This distinction represents a significant milestone towards full, evidence-based certification of Saba’s sustainability performance, adhering to the international standards set by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The Saba Tourist Bureau remains committed to continually enhancing its sustainability practices. Director of Tourism, Malinda Hassell, emphasized, “Our goal is to achieve even higher levels of excellence and service by the 2026 award year, ensuring that we meet and exceed expectations.”

About Green Destinations

The Green Destinations Award & Certification Program challenges municipalities, counties, regions, and protected areas to promote responsible destination management and encourages the tourism sector to adopt environmental best practices. Participating destinations are required to engage in a sustainability management system, with independent verification of their performance and progress every 2 to 3 years, alongside recommendations for continued improvement. Supported by regional partners and representatives, over 120 destinations across 25 countries have received Awards and Certifications. Since 2018, the Green Destinations Certification has been accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

For more information, visit Green Destinations.

GIS