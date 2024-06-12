Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) announces opportunities for funding

An exciting new funding opportunity is possible through Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC)!

Recently a new program was launched aimed at ‘Strengthening Families, Together’. Through this initiative, SFC will support 15 social organizations throughout the Dutch Caribbean, for 3 years, which will provide support to families in vulnerable situations.

Are you, or do you know of a Dutch Caribbean initiative, that has been committed to supporting families in poverty by:

promoting equal opportunities for children and youth in vulnerable situations;

supporting parents/caregivers in vulnerable situations;

addressing poverty issues among families in vulnerable situations?

For more information and to download the application form, please go to: https://www.samenwerkendefondsencariben.org/en/strengthening-families-together

If you have any questions or need assistance? Please reach out to saba@samenwerkendefondsencariben.org

Submission deadline is July 15th!

Kind regards / Vriendelijke groeten / Saludos,

Fleur Hermanides

Project Coordinator Sint Maarten, St. Eustatius, Saba