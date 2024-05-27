June 3 & 4th: categorization of businesses according to IAB BES law

On June 3rd and June 4th, two assessors representing Rijkswaterstaat will be on Saba to categorize all companies on Saba into the four categories mentioned in the IAB BES.

On June 3rd, the assessors will conduct the assessments via desk research mostly. When the assessors are in doubt about the category a company will fall in, site visits will be carried out to complete their assessments.

Following this, at 3:00 p.m. on June 3rd, an information session about the assessment process and the categorization of companies will be held in the Court Room of the Public Entity Administration building for companies. Business owners are invited to attend.

On June 4th, the assessments and subsequent categorization will continue. Site visits will also be offered to companies that would like to discuss the categorization of their company on-site or have questions about the possible adaptations that would need to be done to comply with the new legislation.

If you have any questions about the categorization or to register for both the information session and/or a site visit, please send an email to info@sabagov.nl.

