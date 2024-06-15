Saba Tourist Bureau Kicks Off 2024 Street Fairs

The Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 2024 Street Fairs, starting on Friday, June 21st, 2024. This year’s series of street fairs promises to bring together the local community, visitors, and families for a celebration filled with food, drinks, entertainment, and much more.

The first street fair will take place in The Bottom from 6 PM to 11 PM, featuring a variety of food and drink vendors, as well as entertainment from DJ Noah and Highest Level Band. This event kicks off an exciting weekend on Saba, culminating with the highly anticipated car show on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Saba’s street fairs are not only a platform for vendors, small businesses and entrepreneurs, but also for local talents to shine and an opportunity to welcome performers from the neighboring islands. Through these events, the Saba Tourist Bureau aims to showcase the island’s vibrant community spirit, local flavors, and diverse performers.

Vendors who wish to participate in this year’s street fairs are encouraged to sign up with the Tourist Bureau. Please note that all food vendors are required to have a valid food handler’s card. For more information or to sign up, contact the Saba Tourist Bureau at 416-2322 or 416-2231.

Save the Dates for the upcoming Street Fairs:

· Road to Carnival Street Fair – Friday, July 12th, 2024

· Tourism Awareness Street Fair – Friday, September 20th, 2024

· Rum & Lobster Fest Street Fair – Friday, November 1st, 2024

We look forward to seeing you there!

Saba Tourist Bureau