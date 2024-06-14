Consultation open on BES Aviation Act amendment

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management IenW is preparing an amendment to the BES Aviation Act. This amendment provides a legal basis for establishing a public service obligation (PSO) on certain aviation routes. Anyone can comment on the bill until July 26.
With the proposed legislative change, the IenW Minister will have the authority to establish a PSO on specific routes within the Caribbean Netherlands and between the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands and the other parts of the Kingdom.
This means that in the future, through ministerial regulation, the minister can impose conditions on airlines flying on a specific air transport route. These conditions are, for example, a maximum ticket price, a minimum number of flights, a certain number of seats per flight and the guarantee of continuity of flights. The minister may also choose to select one airline through a tender process to operate these flights.
The main focus of these potential public service obligations will be on improving connectivity between the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands and other parts of the Kingdom, particularly between St. Maarten and Saba/St. Eustatius. These islands are largely dependent on air connections with St. Maarten for their accessibility. The public entities and residents have been pushing for a long time to improve accessibility. This is important for their economic and social development and also makes, for example, educational institutions and hospitals more accessible.
The first step is now the consultation of the bill. Only when the law enters into force will it be possible to establish a PSO. Then funding also has to be found for it. This will have to be decided by the new cabinet in the future. For more information on the proposed amendment and to submit comments on the bill, interested parties can visit Overheid. nl/Consultatie Wijziging Luchtvaartwet BES voor grondslag openbaredienstverplichting (internetconsultatie.nl) before the consultation period ends.
The Daily Herald.