Saba’s awareness Grows with Major Media Coverage

The island of Saba continues to make waves on the international stage with widespread media coverage during the third quarter of 2025.

From global television broadcasts to top-tier digital and print features, Saba’s profile as a premier Caribbean destination for adventure, nature, and sustainability continues to grow.

This quarter, Saba generated 35 earned media placements and 19 social media placements, reaching an impressive 143 million+ people worldwide.

Broadcast

Saba was featured on an episode of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, highlighting the island’s vibrant marine biodiversity and unique underwater experiences that continue to attract divers and nature enthusiasts from around the world.

Digital

Saba earned a diverse range of coverage across leading digital outlets, including:

• NationalGeographic.com — Saba’s first feature in over 80 years, celebrating its natural beauty and adventurous appeal.

• Travel + Leisure — recognition among the best Caribbean hotels, underscoring the island’s growing hospitality offerings.

• Islands.com — included in a roundup of underrated Caribbean islands worth exploring.

• LonelyPlanet.com — featured in a Caribbean island-hopping guide, reinforcing Saba’s appeal for mindful travelers seeking authenticity and tranquility.

Print

Saba was showcased in a six-page feature in Scuba Diving Magazine, offering readers an in-depth look at the island’s pristine reefs, dramatic topography, and unmatched dive experiences.

Social Media

Visibility for the island was amplified by global travel accounts such as @NYTimesTravel and @NatGeoTravel, who promoted their digital coverage to millions of followers. Marine biologist and content creator Andriana Fragola (@Andriana_Marine) also highlighted Saba’s Shark Week feature across her platforms, further expanding awareness and engagement.

“As awareness of Saba continues to grow, we are encouraged by the international recognition the island is receiving across respected media outlets,” said the Saba Tourist Bureau. “This quarter’s coverage not only showcases Saba’s stunning natural environment and warm hospitality but also reinforces its reputation as one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets.” The Saba Tourist Bureau would like to thank Diamond PR and all partners whose collaboration and dedication have helped elevate Saba’s visibility in 2025. Your continued efforts play a vital role in sharing Saba’s unique story with audiences around the world.

