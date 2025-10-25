SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Minor crashes into police car

October 24, 2025 Leave a comment

On Thursday, the 16 th of October, around 3:30 PM, a collision occurred between a scooter and a police
vehicle on Pasture Street on Saba.
The scooter driver, who turned out to be a minor, was driving at high speed and was ordered to stop by means of a stop sign.
Due to the high speed, the driver was unable to stop in time. He lost control of the steering wheel, causing him to collide with the service vehicle. The scooter was confiscated.
The minor’s parents have been notified and the driver will be fined for all the offenses he committed.
In accordance with the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breathalyzer test was administered with both drivers, with a negative result.

KPCN.

