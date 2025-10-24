Agriculture program continues at the Hydroponics Farm for Saba Comprehensive School

Saba Grows (The Hydroponics farm at Rendez-Vous), and the Saba Comprehensive School are continuing the school program to provide hands-on gardening education for students in the lower forms and PrO classes.

Following a successful first year, the program has returned for the new school year for students to explore the world of agriculture and sustainable farming.

Through weekly sessions at the Hydroponics Farm, students are introduced to both the traditional basics of plant care and the modern innovations that hydroponic systems bring to farming. This dual approach gives students insight into how agriculture is evolving, while also proving the basic essential skills to grow and care for plants in traditional farming. A key component of the program this year is the introduction of class projects. Each class is responsible for setting up, sowing, planting, and maintaining its own raised garden bed.

The collaboration has also expanded beyond the classroom. Several students are now completing their job-shadowing requirements at the Hydroponics Farm, where they gain first-hand experience in the daily operations of a working agricultural initiative.

Through this school project, students at the Saba Comprehensive School are exposed to the principles of farming and sustainability, inspiring curiosity and enthusiasm for the agricultural field.

PES.