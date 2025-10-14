Saban Author Beverly Whitfield Publishes Debut Novel: ‘The Island Remembers’

Beverly Whitfield, a first-time author from Saba now residing in the Netherlands, has published her debut novel, The Island Remembers, marking the beginning of a Caribbean trilogy that explores themes of memory, longing, and second chances.

Whitfield’s journey began on the Windward island of Saba, which she left at age 13 to pursue secondary education on Sint Maarten. At 16, she continued her studies on Curaçao before eventually relocating to the Netherlands with her family. Recently, she visited the Ocan Foundation in The Hague to discuss her newly published work, presenting a signed copy to Ocan director Lionel Martijn, MSUS.

A Story Rooted in Caribbean Experience

The Island Remembers is a lyrical love story that weaves together themes of memory, longing, and the courage required to return home. Beyond its romantic narrative, the novel offers a vivid portrait of life on Saba decades ago, when many island children left to seek education and opportunity, leaving behind homes, families, and sometimes first loves.

While fictional, Whitfield’s story resonates with truths familiar to many Caribbean communities. The novel also carries an empowering message for women in midlife: that love, renewal, and the possibility of a second chance remain within reach.

A Historic Caribbean Trilogy

Whitfield has achieved several notable firsts: she is the first Saban to publish a romance novel and the first to publish internationally. Her trilogy will unfold over the coming year, with the second book scheduled for release at the end of October 2025. In a symbolic gesture, Whitfield plans to launch the final installment on her beloved birthplace of Saba on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026.

‘Later is Now’

Before becoming an author, Whitfield spent many years in the financial sector, working first on Curaçao and later in Amsterdam’s Zuidas business district. Embracing reinvention, she has since become a personal coach specializing in weight management for women, co-founded a successful restaurant and catering business within her family, and is developing the Midlife Body Wisdom Series, a collection of e-books supporting women through menopause.

Speaking at the Ocan Bureau, Whitfield captured her philosophy in three words: “Later is now.” Through her work, she hopes to inspire other Caribbean women to embrace new challenges and opportunities.

Availability

The Island Remembers, part one of the trilogy, is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats, with a hardcover edition forthcoming. Readers can download a free chapter at www.beverlywhitfield.com.

