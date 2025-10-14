Progress in the Saba murder investigation

The two suspects arrested in connection with the Saba murder case will remain in pre-trial detention for an additional 60 days.

This decision was made by the examining judge on 7 October 2025 during a closed chamber session. Although the police investigation into the murder, which took place on 12 September on Upper Mountain Road, is still ongoing, the examining judge ruled that there remains sufficient suspicion to keep both suspects in custody.

On 4 December 2025, a first public hearing will take place at the Court of First Instance on Bonaire. During this hearing, the case will not yet be substantively addressed by the court, as the police investigation is expected to still be in progress at that time.

During this so-called pro forma hearing, the public prosecutor will provide an update on the status of the investigation. The judge will also review whether the suspects should remain in pre-trial detention.

In consultation with the Court of First Instance, a live video connection will be set up at the Courthouse on Saba, allowing relatives, family, friends, and other interested persons to follow the hearing of 4 December 2025 from there.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour.