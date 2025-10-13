Launch of Election Compass Caribbean Netherlands

The Second Chamber Election will take place on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. For the first time, a voting guide is available that specifically focuses on the Caribbean Netherlands. The Election Compass Caribbean Netherlands consists of 25 general statements, supplemented by 5 statements specifically related to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Voting Guide

To understand the various plans of the political parties, voters can use a voting guide. This is a tool to gauge the parties’ positions on key issues. Voters must answer a series of political statements and then see how their views align with those of the political parties.

Caribbean Netherlands Statements

Little attention is usually given to local topics in national elections, even though these are often especially important to voters. The statements added to the Election Compass Caribbean Netherlands focus on local topics such as the representation of the Caribbean Netherlands in the Second Chamber, the minimum wage in the Caribbean Netherlands, and tackling the effects of climate change on our islands.

By responding to the statements, voters can compare their views with those of the political parties.

Election Compass

Election Compass (Kieskompas) is a voting guide that, after answering 30 statements, shows the national political landscape in a coordinate grid that displays the positions of the different political parties. All party positions are verified using official party documents, which ensures the reliability of the Election Compass.

Visit the Election Compass Caribbean Netherlands:

https://caribischnederland.kieskompas.nl/en

RCN