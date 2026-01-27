Saba Tourist Bureau Strengthens Destination Awareness at New York Travel Events

The Saba Tourist Bureau recently participated in two significant travel industry events in New York City to increase destination awareness and strengthen engagement with media and consumers.

On January 22, the Saba Tourist Bureau, together with U.S. public relations agency Diamond PR, attended TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace (IMM), the leading global event connecting destinations with top travel journalists. During IMM, the Tourist Bureau had the opportunity to meet with media representatives from respected outlets, including National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, AFAR, and Lonely Planet, among others.

Conversations focused on Saba’s distinctive appeal as “The Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean” with journalists expressing strong interest in the island’s untouched landscapes, world-class diving, hiking trails, sustainability initiatives, and authentic local culture.

As a result of these meetings, Diamond PR will coordinate a series of press trips throughout 2026, offering media the opportunity to experience Saba firsthand and produce in-depth editorial coverage for their audiences.

In addition to IMM, the Saba Tourist Bureau also participated in the Travel & Adventure Show New York, held during the weekend of January 24th. The consumer-focused event allowed the destination to connect directly with travel enthusiasts actively planning future trips. Attendees showed particular interest in Saba’s hiking, diving, and its reputation as a destination for travelers seeking meaningful experiences and natural beauty.

Participation in both events highlights the Saba Tourist Bureau’s strategic marketing approach—combining targeted media outreach with direct consumer engagement to build awareness, inspire visitation, and reinforce Saba’s positioning as an adventure and nature-focused destination.

