New ATMs to Improve Access to Cash on Saba

In the coming months, four new ATM machines will be placed at key locations across the island. This project is a collaboration between De Nederlandsche Bank, Brinks, and Public Entity Saba, and is aimed at significantly increasing and improving the availability of cash withdrawals for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Last week, two of the four ATMs were installed at their designated locations at the Juancho E. Irausquin Airport and Fort Bay Harbor. While these two machines are physically in place, they are not yet operational. Over the next few weeks, testing will take place and final agreements with the involved parties will be completed to ensure safe and reliable operation.

The remaining two ATM machines will be installed once construction of their locations in The Bottom and Windwardside is completed. The intention is for all four ATMs to be fully operational in the first half of this year.

Deposit Boxes for Businesses

In addition to the ATMs, deposit boxes will be introduced exclusively for business use at two locations: The Bottom and Windwardside. These deposit boxes have already arrived on the island and will undergo testing in the coming weeks. The deposit box service is also expected to become operational in the first half of this year, further supporting local businesses with secure cash handling options.

New Locations

At the Juancho E. Irausquin Airport, the ATM has been installed inside the passengers’ hall, close to the entrance. At Fort Bay Harbor, the ATM is located inside the harbor building, with access from the roadside. Both machines are currently installed but not yet in service.

In The Bottom, the new ATM will be housed in a newly constructed building on Matthew Levenston Street, along the side of the Administration Building near the gazebo. This location will also include public restrooms, a long-standing request from the community. Contracting and executing of the construction works are expected to take place in the coming months.

In the Windwardside, the ATM will be located in a new building at the large parking lot near Hyacinth House. This location will also include a bus stop, improving accessibility and public transport convenience. Contracting and executing of works for this location are likewise expected to take place in the coming months.

The public will be kept informed on the progress of this project and will be notified once the ATMs and deposit boxes become available for use.

PES