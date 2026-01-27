Bring Breadfruit to Your Property: Join Saba’s Reforestation Initiative

Would you like to have a breadfruit tree on your property? Do you support reforestation efforts and increasing food security on Saba?

We are inviting residents and landowners to participate in a reforestation and food security initiative by planting breadfruit trees on their property. Participants may request one or more trees based on space and tree availability, in accordance with the project guidelines.

About the Project

As part of this initiative:

The breadfruit trees are available free of charge for community members to receive and plant on their property.

All trees will be geotagged and monitored.

Over the coming years, participants may be asked to allow occasional site visits to track tree health and growth, and share basic information related to the tree’s development.

Participation requires agreement to these monitoring activities.

Ownership

The trees and all produce will be the sole property of the participant. No ownership rights are retained by the project or donors.

Trees That Feed Foundation

These breadfruit trees have been generously donated by the Trees That Feed Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving global food security through the distribution and long-term monitoring of breadfruit trees. To learn more about the organization, its mission, and activities, please visit their website: treesthatfeed.org

One and a half years ago, the foundation donated 75 breadfruit trees to Saba. These trees have since been raised by the reforestation team of Public Entity Saba and are now ready for planting.

Interested in Participating?

If you would like to take part in this project and sign up to receive a breadfruit tree, or would like more information, please contact:

Niké Dekkers

Email: nike.dekkers@sabagov.nl

WhatsApp: +31 6 34277101

