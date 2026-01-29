Consumer Prices Continue to Rise on Saba

Consumer prices in the Caribbean Netherlands rose again in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the latest consumer price index data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), continuing the upward trend that has impacted household budgets throughout the year.

Significant Annual Price Increases

Prices on Saba jumped by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, following a 3.5 percent increase in Q3.

The full-year data reveals the cumulative impact on consumers: prices on Saba were 3.8 percent higher in 2025 compared to 2024, marking a substantial increase in the cost of living. Within the final quarter of 2025, prices on Saba continued their upward trajectory, rising 0.2 percent from Q3 to Q4.

Notable Price Increases

Food and beverages led the quarterly price increases:

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.4 percent overall

rose 1.4 percent overall Mineral water and spring water jumped 3.5 percent

jumped 3.5 percent Beef became 5.9 percent more expensive

Some Price Decreases

Several categories saw price decreases in the fourth quarter:

Clothing and footwear dropped 3.1 percent, particularly women’s clothing and children’s apparel

dropped 3.1 percent, particularly women’s clothing and children’s apparel Home maintenance and repair products fell 4.0 percent

fell 4.0 percent Eggs became slightly cheaper

became slightly cheaper Accommodation and food services also saw modest price reductions

CBS