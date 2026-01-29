Major Milestone Reached in Saba Harbor Project

The Saba Harbor Project reached an important milestone this week, marking a significant step forward in the long-anticipated development. Tangible progress is now visible, following the successful groundbreaking ceremony for the production of X-Blocks on Saba’s sister island, St. Eustatius, and the arrival of a barge carrying essential dredging equipment.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers described the moment as both exciting and meaningful for everyone involved. “Seeing real progress always brings a sense of pride,” he said, noting that the advancement reflects the steady efforts of the entire project team.

While much of the preparatory work took place out of public view, the commissioner emphasized that extensive planning, logistical coordination, and problem-solving were necessary to ensure the project moved forward responsibly and correctly. “There were moments when the start of this project may have seemed uncertain,” Zagers acknowledged, “but the work behind the scenes was crucial to reaching this stage.”

The recent developments confirm that the harbor project is now firmly underway and beginning to take physical shape. Commissioner Zagers expressed gratitude for the patience, cooperation, and dedication shown by all parties involved and indicated that further updates will be shared as construction continues.

The Saba Harbor Project is expected to play a key role in strengthening the island’s infrastructure and long-term economic development.

Land Clearing Commences at The Farm for Black Rocks Harbor Project

Land clearing commenced yesterday in an area known locally as The Farm, marking the official start of Statia based preparatory activities in support of the Black Rocks Harbor project on Saba.

Island Commissioners Rechelline Leerdam and Reuben Merkman were present on site, alongside Mark Huizer, Business Development Manager at Ballast Nedam. The land clearing activities are being carried out by Statia Construction, which is responsible for preparing the site for the next phase of implementation.

The site will be used for the production and staging of approximately 1,800 X-blocks, which will be manufactured on Statia and later transported by sea to Saba for use in the construction of the Black Rocks Harbor. This activity is expected to generate economic spin-offs and support local employment, while further strengthening Statia’s strategic logistical role in regional infrastructure development.

The Government views this milestone as a practical demonstration of inter island collaboration, local contractor engagement, and the island’s capacity to support major infrastructure initiatives beyond its shores. More information will be provided to the public in the coming days as the government of Statia engages with stakeholders and advances the next stages of the process.