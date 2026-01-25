Starlink Gets Legal Green Light in Caribbean Netherlands—With Strict Strings Attached

The site BES-Reporter announced that Starlink’s satellite internet service is now officially authorized to operate in the Caribbean Netherlands, but only after a rocky path involving illegal operations, a rejected application, and ultimately meeting stringent Dutch government requirements that prioritize security and regulatory control.

According to a detailed Freedom of Information Act decision published by BES-reporter, the Dutch Digital Infrastructure Inspectorate (RDI) granted Starlink a telecommunications concession in November 2025—but not before ensuring the Netherlands maintains oversight of data traffic, interception capabilities, and network security.

From Illegal Operations to Official License

Starlink’s journey to legitimacy in Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius was far from smooth. The RDI discovered in late 2023 that SpaceX’s Starlink was providing internet services without the required license. By July 2024, regulators ordered the company to cease operations, though exceptions were made for foreign ships, aircraft, and emergency response teams during hurricanes.

The demand for Starlink’s services was already evident—several private connections were active when authorities intervened. After shutting down its illegal service, Starlink quickly submitted a license application, but this was rejected in early 2025 for failing to meet a crucial requirement: the company hadn’t registered a local business entity in Bonaire’s commercial register.

Only in summer 2025 did Starlink comply by registering Starlink Caribbean LLC (trading as Starlink Bonaire) and reapplying. This time, all requirements were met, and the official concession was issued on November 27, 2025.

Security and Surveillance: The Government’s Red Lines

The concession comes with significant conditions that reveal Dutch authorities’ determination to maintain control over critical infrastructure. Three areas stand out:

Network Security: Despite the European Telecom Code not applying to Caribbean Netherlands, Starlink must implement “appropriate technical and organizational measures” against cyber incidents. The company is required to develop comprehensive security plans ensuring the availability, integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality of connections.

Data Protection: The BES Personal Data Protection Act (and where applicable, the European GDPR) applies to all data Starlink processes, with oversight from the local BES Personal Data Protection Authority.

Interception Capabilities: Perhaps most notably, Starlink faces the same lawful interception obligations as any Dutch telecom provider. In internal memos, the RDI “strongly” recommends that all interception infrastructure—servers and tap connections—be established on Dutch territory or connected to the Netherlands’ existing interception systems.

While the regulator acknowledges it cannot legally enforce this recommendation currently, the explicit guidance signals deep concerns about national security. Authorities want to avoid dependence on a foreign company that might route interception data through American servers beyond Dutch oversight.

Market Impact and Competition Concerns

For residents of Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, Starlink’s arrival addresses a long-standing problem. The islands have historically struggled with expensive, limited internet connections due to their remote location and small markets. Satellite internet could finally bring faster broadband to rural and hard-to-reach areas.

However, authorities recognize potential disruption to existing providers like UTS/Flow and TELBO. If these traditional telecom companies lose significant market share, the quality or availability of local infrastructure could suffer.

To address this, the government has implemented several safeguards:

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) will monitor fair competition and consumer protection

Parallel programs are strengthening local digital infrastructure with subsidies for fixed network improvements

The ACM researched market regulation to ensure that new entrants and existing players can coexist

Starlink must report active connection points annually to track market growth

While strict EU net neutrality rules don’t automatically apply to the BES islands, the concession conditions and consumer protection regulations effectively enforce similar principles. Starlink cannot unlawfully block services or unfairly prioritize traffic.

The Broader Strategic Picture

Starlink’s authorization in Caribbean Netherlands reflects a delicate balancing act. The Netherlands welcomes improved connectivity for its Caribbean citizens while asserting sovereignty over critical digital infrastructure.

This tension mirrors broader European concerns about dependence on American tech companies. Starlink’s crucial role in Ukraine’s wartime communications demonstrated how vital connectivity increasingly rests with private players charting their own course.

In response, the EU launched the €10 billion IRIS program in 2024—a constellation of approximately 300 satellites expected to be operational around 2027, explicitly designed to guarantee “European sovereignty and secure connectivity.”

A Test Case for Digital Sovereignty

The Caribbean Netherlands concession serves as a pragmatic test case: can a foreign tech giant be successfully embedded within national telecom regulations? The Dutch approach suggests a path forward—embrace innovation and improved services while establishing firm guardrails around security, privacy, competition, and government oversight.

For now, residents of Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius can officially install Starlink dishes and subscribe to the service. Competition should intensify, potentially driving down prices and improving service quality across providers.

Whether this model successfully balances accessibility with autonomy remains to be seen. But Dutch authorities have made clear their readiness to intervene if things go wrong—a reminder that even in the satellite age, governments intend to maintain control over the digital infrastructure their citizens depend on.

