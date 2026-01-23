SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Expansion Of BES Council Governments Weighs Heavily On The House Of Representatives.

January 23, 2026 Leave a comment

DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl reports:

The opposition of Bonaire and Saba to the expansion of their island governments by 2027 continues to rankle the House of Representatives committee.

Member of Parliament Mikal Tseggai (GroenLinks-PvdA)

After a week of uncertainty, the House of Representatives committee decided earlier this week, at the suggestion of Member of Parliament Mikal Tseggai (GroenLinks-PvdA), to reopen the debate on the Kingdom Relations/BES Fund budget. Last week, the committee members were still undecided on whether to hold a written round of questions or hold a committee debate.

The fact that a majority has now opted for an (unusual) third round of budgetary consideration means that the debate with State Secretary Van Marum on the matter will soon resume.

Dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl

