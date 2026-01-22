Dutch Caribbean Research Week – Registration is open

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week is a gathering that brings people together to share knowledge about the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands—and to use that knowledge to make a difference. Organized with support from the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO), the event connects researchers, students, policymakers, and community partners from the Caribbean, the Netherlands, and beyond.

During the Research Week, participants exchange ideas on topics that matter to everyday life in the region, such as climate change, health, nature, education, culture, and sustainable development. The event also supports young researchers and encourages collaboration across islands, disciplines, and borders.

By linking science with policy and society, the Dutch Caribbean Research Week helps turn research into insight, dialogue, and action—strengthening knowledge that supports the future of the Dutch Caribbean.

Registration for DCRW2026 now open

On 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 of June 2026, the Dutch Research Council (NWO) will organise the fifth Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026). This week will be packed with lectures, panel discussions, cultural intermezzi, poster presentations and networking opportunities. The call for abstracts and registration is now open.

Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026

This year, DCRW features physical events on all six islands: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius. These events will also be streamed live, and you may follow the programme online, to provide access for as many interested people as possible within and outside the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Due to the 6-hour time difference, the programme will take place in the morning for the Caribbean region and in the afternoon for the European Netherlands. More information about the physical events will follow soon.

Themes

DCRW 2026 has six themes spread over the days when a different island welcomes you each day. The themes are derived from the upcoming Caribbean Research Agenda:

Education, Research & Technology in the Caribbean | Aruba

Health & Healthcare in the Caribbean | Curaçao

Social Behavioural Science in the Caribbean | Bonaire

Ecology & Environment in the Caribbean | Saba

Culture, Literature & Arts in the Caribbean | Sint Maarten

Governance & Law in the Caribbean | Statia

Call for abstracts

Do you want to present your research plans or research results during the Dutch Caribbean Research Week? This is your chance! You can give different types of presentations, and depending on your location, you even have the possibility to present to a live audience. Please submit your abstracts here: https://www.dcrw.nl/abstracts.

Please submit your abstract before Sunday 15 February 2026, 23:59:59 hours AST (Atlantic)/ 05:00:00 hours CEST.

Registration

DCRW2026 is a free event. Registration for participants is now open. Please register here: https://www.dcrw.nl/registration.

NWO