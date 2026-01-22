CBS proposes new method to measure poverty

The introduction of a new measurement method should provide a more realistic picture of poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. It is about the methodology that is already being used in the European Netherlands and has led to considerably lower poverty rates there.

The new method, developed by CBS, SCP, and Nibud, measures poverty by looking at individual, actual expenditure on housing and energy instead of averages. Another new feature is that in addition to income, assets/possessions will also be considered. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment has asked CBS to investigate whether this method can also be applied to the BES islands. CBS is also investigating whether it is possible to map debts, for example, by looking at problematic payment arrears at the Tax and Customs Administration.

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) announces these innovations in a position paper that has been sent to the House of Representatives Committee on Kingdom Relations in preparation for the roundtable discussion on social security in the Caribbean Netherlands that will be held on 29 January.

Read the letter to the Representatives Committee on Kingdom Relations HERE (translated electronically)

Dossier Koninrijksrelaties