Town Hall Meeting for discussing the Canon of Saba History and Culture- Januari 28-29

The canon is a national initiative focused on preserving and defining what is most important to Saba’s history, culture, and identity.

The Saba Canon is a curated collection of key stories, people, places, traditions, and events that have shaped Saba over time. It aims to capture the island’s developmental timeline and shared heritage in an accessible and meaningful way for residents, students, and future generations. The Canon is not a fixed list, but a living framework that grows through community input and reflection.

The town halls are designed as open, inclusive spaces where residents can:

● Learn more about what the Saba Canon is and why it matters

● Share their knowledge, memories, and perspectives

● Contribute ideas on what should be included in the Canon

● Ask questions and engage in open dialogue

● Volunteer to be a member of the working group for the development of the Canon

Community participation is essential to ensuring that the Saba Canon truly reflects the voices, experiences, and values of the people of Saba.

Town Hall Details:

Townhall 1

Location: Eugenius Johnson Center – Windwardside

Date: Jan 28th 2026

Time: 5:30pm

Townhall 2

Location: Queen Wilhelmina Library -The Bottom

Date: Jan 29th, 2026

Time: 5:30pm

Sabans in the diaspora are welcome to join a digital session, the details are as follows:

Townhall 3

Location: Microsoft Teams (the link will be distributed at a later date)

Date: Jan 29th, 2026

Time: 6pm Netherlands Time / 1pm Saba Time

All residents are encouraged to attend, regardless of age or background. Whether you are a lifelong Saban or a newer member of the community, your voice matters.

For more information, please contact: Shaigan Marten – shaigan.marten@sabagov.nl

PES