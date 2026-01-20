Police report of Friday, the 16th of January until Monday, the 19th of January 2026

Arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol

On Saturday, the 17th of January 17, at around midnight, a 23-year-old man with the initials D.G.S.G. was arrested on Thais Hill Road on Saba for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect collided with two parked cars on the aforementioned street. The suspect showed clear signs of alcohol consumption and was unable to provide a breath sample after several attempts. He was arrested and taken to the police station in The Bottom for further investigation.

Injured hiker at Tide Pools Trail

On Friday, the 16th of January, around 10:45 AM, the central control room received a report that a hiker had been injured at the Tide Pools Trail on Saba. A police patrol was sent to the scene. Upon arrival, the police found fire department and ambulance personnel placing a hiker with head injuries on a stretcher. The victim, a female tourist, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

KPCN