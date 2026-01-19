Dutch MPs urge faster action on population growth on BES islands

Members of the Dutch House of Representatives say the current caretaker govern­ment can and should do more to address the ef­fects of population growth and ageing in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, warn­ing that action cannot be postponed until a new cabinet takes office.

Several parties are call­ing for stronger direction from the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and improved coordina­tion with the island gov­ernments.

In responses to the re­port Targeted Growth and the government’s reac­tion to it, MPs from across the political spectrum ex­pressed concern that the caretaker cabinet is leav­ing too many policy choic­es to its successor.

“While it is understand­able that a caretaker gov­ernment is cautious, there is a real risk that valuable time will be lost over the coming year in taking ef­fective measures,” social­ist coalition party Groen­Links-PvdA said.

The party, along with the VVD and the Chris­tian Union, is calling for a clear list of priorities to help the next government move quickly. According to the Christian Union, such a list would enable the incoming cabinet to make timely and well-in­formed decisions.

The MPs warn that pop­ulation growth, ageing and a declining share of younger residents require firm choices in areas such as healthcare, infrastruc­ture and housing. While the current government has taken steps in areas such as good governance and promoting healthy lifestyles, it stated in De­cember that major deci­sions should be left to the next coalition.

Many MPs argue that several pressing issues can no longer wait. Almost all parties pointed to ongoing waste management prob­lems, while GroenLinks­PvdA, the conservative farmers’ party BBB and Right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD party stressed the need for sufficient staffing in the healthcare sector.

The right-wing Christian Democratic Appel (CDA) raised questions about the impact of population growth on social cohesion and integration, while the Christian Union asked whether government sub­sidies are keeping pace with population increases.

Concerns were also raised about coordination within the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Re­lations and cooperation with the island authori­ties. Democrats ’66 (D66) party MPs questioned how the ministry’s coordinat­ing role is carried out in practice when policies from different ministries intersect, particularly in cases where plans conflict.

The BBB echoed simi­lar concerns, noting that Bonaire has indicated that coordination by the central government is of­ten lacking and that the islands are not always in­volved in research reports that directly affect them.

The House had initially planned to discuss popu­lation growth and ageing during an oral debate with caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum of the BBB, but this has instead been replaced by a round of written questions and answers.

