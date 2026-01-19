Dutch MPs urge faster action on population growth on BES islands

Members of the Dutch House of Representatives say the current caretaker government can and should do more to address the effects of population growth and ageing in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, warning that action cannot be postponed until a new cabinet takes office.
Several parties are calling for stronger direction from the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and improved coordination with the island governments.
In responses to the report Targeted Growth and the government’s reaction to it, MPs from across the political spectrum expressed concern that the caretaker cabinet is leaving too many policy choices to its successor.
“While it is understandable that a caretaker government is cautious, there is a real risk that valuable time will be lost over the coming year in taking effective measures,” socialist coalition party GroenLinks-PvdA said.
The party, along with the VVD and the Christian Union, is calling for a clear list of priorities to help the next government move quickly. According to the Christian Union, such a list would enable the incoming cabinet to make timely and well-informed decisions.
The MPs warn that population growth, ageing and a declining share of younger residents require firm choices in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure and housing. While the current government has taken steps in areas such as good governance and promoting healthy lifestyles, it stated in December that major decisions should be left to the next coalition.
Many MPs argue that several pressing issues can no longer wait. Almost all parties pointed to ongoing waste management problems, while GroenLinksPvdA, the conservative farmers’ party BBB and Right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD party stressed the need for sufficient staffing in the healthcare sector.
The right-wing Christian Democratic Appel (CDA) raised questions about the impact of population growth on social cohesion and integration, while the Christian Union asked whether government subsidies are keeping pace with population increases.
Concerns were also raised about coordination within the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and cooperation with the island authorities. Democrats ’66 (D66) party MPs questioned how the ministry’s coordinating role is carried out in practice when policies from different ministries intersect, particularly in cases where plans conflict.
The BBB echoed similar concerns, noting that Bonaire has indicated that coordination by the central government is often lacking and that the islands are not always involved in research reports that directly affect them.
The House had initially planned to discuss population growth and ageing during an oral debate with caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eddie van Marum of the BBB, but this has instead been replaced by a round of written questions and answers.
The Daily Herald.