Police report of Wednesday, the 14th of January until Friday, the 16th of January 2026

A burglary was reported at a minimarket on Samuel A. Charles Street on Thursday, January 15. Unknown persons gained unauthorized access to the building and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The case is currently under investigation.

A planned traffic check was conducted on J.Z. Ridge Road on Wednesday, January 14. During the operation, ten (10) vehicles were stopped and inspected, resulting in two fines being issued:

1× driving without a license plate

1× driving without valid insurance

The police will continue to carry out regular traffic checks to ensure the safety of all road users. Residents are reminded of the importance of obeying traffic regulations to contribute to safe traffic conditions on the island.

KPCN