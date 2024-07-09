Saba Tourist Bureau hosts journalist trips

Saba Tourist Bureau recently hosted a group of American travel journalists for an exclusive day trip.
“This initiative aimed to provide the journalists with a unique and immersive experience of Saba’s rich offerings, from its natural beauty to its cultural heritage and conservation efforts,” the Saba Tourist Bureau said in a press release on Monday. “The trip included a variety of activities, such as an arts and crafts workshop, insights into Saba’s conservation projects and a guided hike.”
The trip was coordinated by Miami, Florida-based public relations firm Diamond PR, which, according to its wcbsite, has several Caribbean islands as its clients, including St. Maarten, Saba, Curacao and Bonaire.
The participating journalists represented digital media platforms and magazines such as MSN, “Southern Bride”, “Caribbean Living” and “Resident”. Saba also recently hosted a travel journalist from Vancouver, Canada, who writes for several print and online publications, including “Travel + Leisure”, “Food & Wine”, Fodor’s and “USA Today”.
She and her son stayed at Juliana’s Hotel and went to several local restaurants. James Johnson, a Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) guide, took them on a hike, and they learned about activities organised by Sea and Learn Foundation.
“The Saba Tourist Bureau is confident that these immersive experiences will significantly boost destination awareness. The journalists are expected to pitch and share their first-hand encounters, contributing positively to the island’s representation in their upcoming articles and features,” according to the press release.
Saba Tourist Bureau thanked Diamond PR and Windward Islands Airways International Winair for “facilitating a successful and productive visit.”
