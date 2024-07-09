Travel agents visit Saba for second year in a row

Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with St. Martin Tourist Office, recently organised a day trip to Saba for regional and international travel agents.
“This initiative aimed to showcase the beauty and hospitality of neighbouring islands and was designed to highlight the island-hopping potential while [visiting — Ed.] St. Maarten,” Saba Tourist Bureau said in a press release on Monday. This was the second year in a row that Saba hosted travel agents as part of St. Martin Tourist Office’s “Fly-in Travel Agent” event.
This year, Saba hosted nine travel agents, hailing from Canada, Brazil, France and Germany, among other places.
“During their visit, the agents explored the island for the day, including site inspections of two accommodations and a villa as part of the product review. They enjoyed a unique lunch experience in the rainforest at Rendezvous and participated in a walking village tour,” according to the press release. “For many agents, this was their first visit to Saba, and they gained invaluable insights into the diverse accommodations and tourism products that the island offers.”
Saba Tourist Bureau thanked St. Martin Tourist Office and Windward Islands Airways International Winair for making the trip a reality.
“Special thanks also go to our on-island partners for their hospitality, which contributed to the overall positive experience of the travel agents,” Saba Tourist Bureau said.
The Daily Herald.