Travel agents visit Saba for second year in a row

Saba Tourist Bu­reau, in collaboration with St. Martin Tourist Office, recently organised a day trip to Saba for regional and international travel agents.

“This initiative aimed to showcase the beauty and hospitality of neighbouring islands and was designed to highlight the island-hop­ping potential while [visit­ing — Ed.] St. Maarten,” Saba Tourist Bureau said in a press release on Monday. This was the second year in a row that Saba hosted trav­el agents as part of St. Mar­tin Tourist Office’s “Fly-in Travel Agent” event.

This year, Saba hosted nine travel agents, hail­ing from Canada, Bra­zil, France and Germany, among other places.

“During their visit, the agents explored the island for the day, including site inspections of two accom­modations and a villa as part of the product review. They enjoyed a unique lunch experience in the rainforest at Rendezvous and participated in a walk­ing village tour,” according to the press release. “For many agents, this was their first visit to Saba, and they gained invaluable insights into the diverse accommo­dations and tourism prod­ucts that the island offers.”

Saba Tourist Bureau thanked St. Martin Tourist Office and Windward Is­lands Airways Internation­al Winair for making the trip a reality.

“Special thanks also go to our on-island partners for their hospitality, which contributed to the overall positive experience of the travel agents,” Saba Tourist Bureau said.

The Daily Herald.