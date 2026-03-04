Saba to Establish Monuments Council to Protect Heritage

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba plans to establish a Monuments Council to help protect the island’s cultural and historical heritage. Members of the council will soon be nominated.

Important decisions have already been made about creating a Monuments Register and setting up funding to support heritage protection. These steps are the result of collaboration between the Public Entity Saba, the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation (SABARC) / Saba Heritage Center, the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), and the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

Role of the Monuments Council

The Monuments Council will serve as an independent advisory body to the Executive Council. It will provide advice on the designation, registration, modification, and protection of monuments on Saba.

Under the Monuments Ordinance Saba (2010), monuments may include historic homes, public buildings, churches, archaeological sites, artifacts, or areas that are important to the island’s history, culture, architecture, or science.

The Monuments Register will serve as the official list of protected monuments. Once a site is registered, any changes, restoration work, or demolition must be carefully reviewed.

First Phase: Testing the System

As part of the first phase, at least one monument in each village will be identified and evaluated. The Monuments Council will review these sites and provide recommendations to the Executive Council before they are officially registered.

This initial phase will help test and improve the process and ensure clarity for property owners and government departments.

Community Participation

Residents and members of the Saba diaspora will also have the opportunity to suggest buildings or sites that they believe should be protected as monuments. More information will be shared soon on how the public can participate in the process.

Temporary Protection for Older Buildings

In the meantime, the Executive Council has taken a preparatory decision to protect historic buildings while the monument system is being developed.

As a result, buildings older than 50 years cannot be fully or partially demolished without a permit. This decision is in effect for 30 days and can be viewed at the Government Administration Building or online.

Property owners planning demolition or major alterations to buildings older than 50 years are asked to contact the Infrastructure and Spatial Development Department for guidance.

These measures represent an important step toward preserving Saba’s historic character for future generations, while creating a clear and transparent system for property owners and the community.

PES