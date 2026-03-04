UNCERTAINTY ABOUT STRENGTHENING ISLAND COUNCILS IN BES CONTINUES

The uncertainty surrounding whether the Executive Councils and Island Councils in the Caribbean Netherlands will be expanded in 2027 was not dispelled today in the debate between the House of Representatives Committee for Kingdom Relations and State Secretary Erik van der Burg.

The House is torn between, on the one hand, the perceived need to strengthen the island councils and local democratic institutions on the BES islands and, on the other, the objections of Bonaire and Saba, who say they are not ready for the expansion.

And Van der Burg is still undecided. He surprised the House with the suggestion that withdrawing the expansion law is not out of the question. He will make the decision after first speaking with the island councils.

Read the full report of the House debate HERE. (In Dutch)

