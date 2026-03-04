SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police Report from Monday the 2nd of March to Wednesday the 4th of March 2026

Collision Between Car and Cyclist

On Monday, the 2nd of March, around 5:45 PM, the police received a report of a collisionbetween a car and a cyclist on Lower Road on Saba, in the direction of Fort Bay. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a car and a bicycle on the carriageway. The minor cyclist sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The driver of thecar was tested at the scene for alcohol consumption. The breath test indicated that no alcohol had been consumed.

